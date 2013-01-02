6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Twirling Spaghetti Fork
Little hands want to dive into those big dishes of pasta too. Keep those long and whirly spaghetti pieces from slipping off forks with this battery-operated utensil, which does the twirling for you.
To buy: $10, neatoshop.com.
Featured January 2013
Brisk Run Toque
Don’t let the winter chill interfere with your workout routine. This soft and moisture-resistant beanie keeps ears warm and was designed with a smart hole in the back for letting your pony tail loose and off neck or shoulders.
To buy: $28, lululemon.com.
Amplifiear
This plug- and battery-free speaker simply clips onto the corner of your iPad, making it easy to play a video or music the whole room can enjoy—even when there’s no outlet in sight.
To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.
Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Eating lunch at your desk again? Keep crumbs from invading your desktop space with this slim, cordless vacuum that can get into those hard-to-reach places, like inside your keyboard.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
The Really Tiny Book Light
The right tools make reading before bedtime a dream. This light attaches to your e-book with a non-abrasive soft rubber grip and can rotate up to 90 degrees for casting the proper glow on what you’re reading.
To buy: $16, momastore.org.
Traffic Navigator
When construction is putting a wrench in your daily commute, this free app helps you dodge the traffic to reach your destination on time. Using information on accidents, hazards, police traps, and additional road issues collected from other drivers, the app provides turn-by-turn directions for the quickest route. Plus, community-shared gas prices ensure your commute is cheap, too.
