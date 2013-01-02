6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Neatoshop.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Twirling Spaghetti Fork

Neatoshop.com

Little hands want to dive into those big dishes of pasta too. Keep those long and whirly spaghetti pieces from slipping off forks with this battery-operated utensil, which does the twirling for you.

To buy: $10, neatoshop.com.

Featured January 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Brisk Run Toque

Lululemon.com

Don’t let the winter chill interfere with your workout routine. This soft and moisture-resistant beanie keeps ears warm and was designed with a smart hole in the back for letting your pony tail loose and off neck or shoulders.

To buy: $28, lululemon.com.

3 of 6

Amplifiear

Uncommongoods.com

This plug- and battery-free speaker simply clips onto the corner of your iPad, making it easy to play a video or music the whole room can enjoy—even when there’s no outlet in sight.

To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon.com

Eating lunch at your desk again? Keep crumbs from invading your desktop space with this slim, cordless vacuum that can get into those hard-to-reach places, like inside your keyboard.

To buy: $11, amazon.com.

5 of 6

The Really Tiny Book Light

Momastore.org

The right tools make reading before bedtime a dream. This light attaches to your e-book with a non-abrasive soft rubber grip and can rotate up to 90 degrees for casting the proper glow on what you’re reading.

To buy: $16, momastore.org.

6 of 6

Traffic Navigator

iTunes.com

When construction is putting a wrench in your daily commute, this free app helps you dodge the traffic to reach your destination on time. Using information on accidents, hazards, police traps, and additional road issues collected from other drivers, the app provides turn-by-turn directions for the quickest route. Plus, community-shared gas prices ensure your commute is cheap, too.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple