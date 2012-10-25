6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
keysocks.com
Real Simple’s mission through its 12 years has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Keysocks

keysocks.com

Say good-bye to unsightly socks and footies that won’t stay in place. These sleek socks will keep your tootsies warm and comfortable but won’t show when you’re wearing heels or flats. (Available in girls’ sizes, too.)

To buy: $10, keysocks.com.

Featured November 2012

Layer Cake Slicing Kit

chefscatalog.com

Eight-layer cake? Coming right up. Simply slip this handy mold around your cake and slice, using the slots as a guide, for a perfectly crafted dessert every time. Now that’s—c’mon, we have to say it—a piece of cake.

To buy: $60, chefscatalog.com.

Brinse Tumbler/Toothbrush Holder

umbra.com

No space on the bathroom counter? No problem. This streamlined all-in-one toothbrush holder and tumbler set keeps everything you need for brushing and rinsing in one spot.

To buy: $13, umbra.com.

Plug Out Outlet Organizer

uncommongoods.com

Unplugging your gadgets helps keep energy costs down, but messy cords are a serious eyesore, not to mention potentially dangerous. Attach this clever organizer to the wall beneath your outlet to keep plugs tidy and ready for use when you need to turn on a device.

To buy: $15 for four, uncommongoods.com.

Folding Sweater Dryer

oxo.com

When it comes time for air-drying your delicates, does it feel like you’re taking over every inch of space? This compact and stackable drying rack easily comes together (just swing out the foldable legs) to create a few tiers of drying space.

To buy: $16, oxo.com.

Parking Spot Locator

itunes.com

This just might be a holiday shopping miracle: You can finally stop driving around in circles looking for a place to park your car. This free app makes parking painless, by providing turn-by-turn directions to the closest and cheapest parking available. Bonus: Parked in a metered spot? The app will notify you when it’s time to hit the road.

