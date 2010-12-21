6 Problem-Solvers
Water Bottle With Storage
No leaks to clean up. No lids to open. No need to carry a wallet because the spill- and leak-proof Autoseal Kangaroo Water Bottle has a secret pop-open compartment that’s perfect for stashing keys, credit cards, change, and more. Available in five colors.
To buy: $13, gocontigo.com.
Pet-Shopping Made Easy
How much is that doggy…on your iPhone? Download this free eBay app to find pets in your area that are up for adoption or sale. The app allows you to respond to ads, and you can e-mail and share links with friends. It’s easy, effortless, and pretty much as hard to tear yourself away from as a pet-store window.
Find Wi-Fi Fast
There’s nothing more frustrating than setting out to do work and not being able to access an Internet connection. A new, free app from JiWire helps locate more than 320,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots across the world. With the aid of your phone’s GPS, the finder pinpoints the nearest hotspot, plus provides directions (and a phone number) so you can hotfoot it there.
Collapsible/Expandable Shovel
If you happen to be on the road during the next snowfall, be armed and ready to dig and chisel your car out of any wintry scenario. Bare Ground’s high-density polyplastic shovel extends to 36 inches, so it’s easy to adjust and use, then folds up for trunk storage.
To buy: $40, sears.com.
Tear Mender
If you’re not mentally prepared to give away those old, faded, and torn Levi’s, then give them new life instead. Apply a drop of this liquid adhesive to denim—or virtually any fabric—and mend holes in minutes.
To buy: $13, dailygrommet.com.
Mini Cable Box Cord Organizer
When it comes to cord control, you’ve been there and done that. Time to step up your wire storage a stylish notch: Hide cords in one of these colorful plastic, fire-retardant boxes. Built with outlets on both sides, each box contains a four-socket surge protector. Just feed in your cables, plug them in, and stow away any excess length. Available in six colors.
To buy: $30, delight.com.
