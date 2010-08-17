6 Problem-Solvers
Needle-Free Pant Hem
End the battle between keeping your pants long to wear with heels and short to wear with flats. Place Hem-Eze double-sided tape on the inside of each pant leg to secure the bottom. Then, when the occasion calls for stilettos, remove the tape and release the hem.
To buy: $15 for 20 strips, hem-eze.com.
Bunk Bed Shelf
It seems unfair that the sleeper on the top bunk gets cheated out of a nightstand. After all, where will she put her nighttime water or Harry Potter book? Enter the Bunkpal Bed Shelf. It attaches to the side of most beds and can hold up to 40 pounds (so she can pretty much stack up all of the Harry Potter books).
To buy: $30, lnt.com.
Online Volunteer Tool
Ditch the sign-up clipboard and mobilize the troops (er, fellow parents) with VolunteerSpot.com. Create an event for free, then e-mail the link to your group. Parents can RSVP for a given time slot or responsibility (supplying snacks for Saturday’s soccer game, say)—all without inviting a never-ending e-mail chain into your in-box.
The Paranoid Parents Guide
Worrywarts, unite! The Paranoid Parents Guide, by Christie Barnes, sheds light on all of your nagging concerns, like shark attacks or injuries on the hockey rink. The book quickly dispels myths around common worries (e.g., strangers in the street) so you (and your kids) can get a break. (Available for preorder now; out on or about September 1.)
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Elegant Paper Napkins
The genius of MyDrap napkins: They have the paper towel’s ease of use but a fabric napkin’s sophistication. Each perforated roll comes with all-cotton biodegradable and recyclable napkins that you can wash and reuse repeatedly. Available in a multitude of colors.
To buy: From $29, casansamydrap.com.
Design-y Building Blocks
It’s a definite splurge, but perhaps you can think of this set as 74 reasons why you won’t be embarrassed if the kids leave their toys out when guests come over. The cool PlayShapes wooden blocks feature shapes that are perfect for building imaginary people and creatures. And, hey, we won’t tell if you play with them yourself after the little ones hit the sack.
To buy: $158, aplusrstore.com.
