6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Bigfoot Tape Dispenser
Two suction cups on the bottom of this aluminum design grip a tabletop or any smooth surface, giving you an extra hand with gift wrapping.
To buy: $36, momastore.org.
Featured October 2012
Bone Chillers Ice Cube Tray
Looking for a last-minute Halloween party idea? Try ice cubes in bone chilling shapes (skulls and crossbones), which can be easily made from this silicone tray.
To buy: $9.50, spoonsisters.com.
Trap Door Colander
Pull the side levers and the trapdoors slide open to release the colander’s contents. A tidy way to divvy up portions of piping-hot tortellini.
To buy: $15, pfaltzgraff.com.
Pumpkin Balloon Kit
Ordinary orange balloons? Not this season. Create instant party décor with this festive kit, which includes a dozen latex balloons and paper greenery for giving each "pumpkin" the perfect look.
To buy: $24, target.com.
Soup and Crackers Mugs
Enjoy soup season curled up on your sofa with this nifty ceramic bowl. The built-in pocket houses the requisite side of saltines or mini grilled cheese. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $12 for two, vat19.com.
Traffic Alerts
Traffic light out at your intersection? Download this free app, snap a photo (of any nonemergency issue), and add a few details about why it’s a hazard. If you live in one of the more than 80 partner cities, the app will forward the report to the relevant local public official. You can track the problem until it’s fixed and check on other neighborhood issues. So far, more than 50 percent of reported problems have been resolved.
