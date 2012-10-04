6 Items to Simplify Your Life

Traffic light out at your intersection? Download this free app, snap a photo (of any nonemergency issue), and add a few details about why it’s a hazard. If you live in one of the more than 80 partner cities, the app will forward the report to the relevant local public official. You can track the problem until it’s fixed and check on other neighborhood issues. So far, more than 50 percent of reported problems have been resolved.



