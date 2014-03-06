6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Align
Unlike the standard stapler, which is limited by length, this unique version makes it easy to staple materials of any size or shape. Need a staple in the center of the page? Simply detach the magnetic base, line up the two halves, and press.
To buy: $10, quirky.com.
Featured March 2014
CoverMate Stretch-to-Fit Food Covers
This microwavable food-safe cover stretches to fit over any ramekin, bowl, or platter so you can save or transport your culinary creations with ease. Reuse up to 10 times.
To buy: $4 for 10, target.com.
Easy Walk Harness
If your pup thinks he’s taking you for a walk (read: pulling on the leash), slip this harness on him. The leash attachment is on the chest rather than the collar, which makes it easy to control and steer your dog without putting pressure on his neck.
To buy: $27, petsafe.net.
Wooden Mounted Wall Caddy
Short on counter space? Instead of cramming all of your toiletries under the sink, hang this artful caddy on the wall to cleanly stow toothbrushes, cotton balls, and more.
To buy: $74, uncommongoods.com.
EZ Squeezees
Fill these reusable pouches with yogurt, apple sauce, and other purees for a convenient and mess-free way to snack on the go. To reuse, rinse under hot water or place in the dishwasher.
To buy: $10 for three, ezsqueezees.com.
Dual Camera
Whether you’re touring a new city or simply enjoying a group dinner, share the whole experience by taking two photos—one of what you’re seeing (using your smartphone’s regular camera) and one of yourself (using the front-facing camera). The free app then combines the two photos into a single shareable image.
