6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Door Cushion
Avoid waking sleeping children by slipping this slim cushion over door jams to help muffle the sounds of doors opening and closing. When not in use, hang it conveniently on a doorknob by the loop handle.
To buy: $10, cushyclosershop.com.
Featured February 2013
ToyDozer
Playtime may be a blast, but picking up all those tiny toys is a dreaded chore. Designed to work like a blade of a bulldozer, this lightweight gatherer quickly and easily sweeps the floor for toy cars, puzzle pieces, and more.
To buy: $15, toydozer.com.
Lunch Box Love Notes
These adorable two-sides notes will add a serving of love to your child’s lunch box. Each card is designed with a positive message (thanks for always trying your best, do your best today) on one side, and fun trivia on the other, so everyone at the lunch table can join the fun.
To buy: $4 for 12, potterybarnkids.com.
Bakus Trivet
For those wine enthusiasts who hold on to those used corks, this organizing tool was designed specifically for you. Turn up to 36 corks into a pretty and functional trivet by placing them into the grooves on this stainless steel frame holder.
To buy: $48, momastore.org.
Click and Grow Plants
A dream come true for those cursed with a black thumb: This electronic battery-operated flowerpot does all of the day-to-day dirty work (watering, fertilizing, providing air), which makes it possible to grow basil, tomato, chili pepper, and more at home.
To buy: $60, clickandgrow.com.
Social Media Clean Up
Curious about what your social media thumbprint has to say about you? To ensure that you’re putting your best face forward, this handy program will analyze your Facebook page and identify any inappropriate words used in status updates, wall posts, and more.
