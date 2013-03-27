6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Solemates Outdoor Solutions S.O.S.
When you’re out and ill-fitting shoes become a nuisance, it can seem like you need to send out an S.O.S. (save our soles, that is). This fully loaded kit, complete with foot cushions, bandages, peppermint foot wipes, and more, is your go-to sole-ution for making it through an affair without too much pain.
To buy: $30, thesolemates.com.
Color Coded S-Biner Key Rack
This handy color-coded carabineer not only makes it easy to differentiate the house key from the car key from the mailbox key, but it’s also a cinch to remove individual ones to share with family members or the sitter.
To buy: $5, niteize.com.
Lightning Microcharger
Why does it seem like it’s that moment you’re dashing out of the house when you realize your phone’s battery is nearly dead? All. The. Time. Meet this clever time-saving invention, which has the (super)powers to charge your iPhone or iPod at lightning high speed.
To buy: $35, urbanoutfitters.com.
Odd Job Multi-Tool
Wouldn’t it be a dream to have one tool that can solve the majority of your home improvement needs? No household job is too big or too small for this multitasking gadget, which can function as a mallet, hammer, screwdriver, utility knife, and more.
To buy: $15.50, amazon.com.
Touchfire Screen-Top Keyboard
Need to play catch up on an inbox full of unanswered emails? With the same key placement as a traditional keyboard, simply affix this cool gadget to your iPad, so you can type as fast and accurately as you would on your laptop.
To buy: $50, touchfire.com.
Moving Made Easy
Moving out? Finding a reliable mover that fits your budget can be harder than the heavy lifting and loading. Take the stress out of moving by using this free site to compare reputable moving companies, get instant price quotes, and book online all in one stop. Now, if only they’d pack those boxes for you!
