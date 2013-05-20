6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
fredflare.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
1 of 6

Smart Dog Leash

fredflare.com

This multifunctional retractable leash has everything (pop-up water bowl, place to stash baggies, flashlight for evening strolls, clock to keep track of time) that you and Fido will need to enjoy a walk-turned-day-at-the-park together.

To buy: $26, fredflare.com.

Featured May 2013

2 of 6

Light-Up Beach Balls

hearthsong.com

Keep the fun going long after the sun goes down. Outfitted with LED lights that are activated on impact, this ultra-cool beach ball flashes streaks of blue, red, and green when it’s tossed, caught, or bounced.

To buy: $13 for two, hearthsong.com.

3 of 6

Camping Tool Kit

paper-source.com

This 10-in-one survivor kit, which includes a whistle, LED light, compass, fire starter flint, thermometer, and five more essential camping tools, will ensure you’re prepared—no matter where the trail takes you.

To buy: $17, paper-source.com.

4 of 6

iPhone Scuba Suit

photojojo.com

Take the plunge—with your phone. Whether you’re snorkeling or simply splashing around at the pool, suit your cell up in this airtight, waterproof case to easily capture underwater photos.

To buy: $60, photojojo.com.

5 of 6

Super Scooper

ebay.com

Breaking out this clever ice cream scooper, which doubles as a serving utensil, means you can skip the cone and treat your kids to a quick serving of their favorite flavor in no time.

To buy: $10 for four, prepara.com.

6 of 6

Neighborhood Support

ayudaglobal.com

When a neighbor is going through a challenging time (new baby, new job, death in the family), use this free planning service to show a little extra neighborhood support. With access to a shared calendar (and services like PayPal and Molly Maids), it’s easy to plan meal duty or arrange to handle house cleaning or help with childcare.

By Real Simple