6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Smart Dog Leash
This multifunctional retractable leash has everything (pop-up water bowl, place to stash baggies, flashlight for evening strolls, clock to keep track of time) that you and Fido will need to enjoy a walk-turned-day-at-the-park together.
To buy: $26, fredflare.com.
Light-Up Beach Balls
Keep the fun going long after the sun goes down. Outfitted with LED lights that are activated on impact, this ultra-cool beach ball flashes streaks of blue, red, and green when it’s tossed, caught, or bounced.
To buy: $13 for two, hearthsong.com.
Camping Tool Kit
This 10-in-one survivor kit, which includes a whistle, LED light, compass, fire starter flint, thermometer, and five more essential camping tools, will ensure you’re prepared—no matter where the trail takes you.
To buy: $17, paper-source.com.
iPhone Scuba Suit
Take the plunge—with your phone. Whether you’re snorkeling or simply splashing around at the pool, suit your cell up in this airtight, waterproof case to easily capture underwater photos.
To buy: $60, photojojo.com.
Super Scooper
Breaking out this clever ice cream scooper, which doubles as a serving utensil, means you can skip the cone and treat your kids to a quick serving of their favorite flavor in no time.
To buy: $10 for four, prepara.com.
Neighborhood Support
When a neighbor is going through a challenging time (new baby, new job, death in the family), use this free planning service to show a little extra neighborhood support. With access to a shared calendar (and services like PayPal and Molly Maids), it’s easy to plan meal duty or arrange to handle house cleaning or help with childcare.
