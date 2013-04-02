6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Spaghetti Tower
Does it feel like you’re constantly packing away leftover spaghetti? Whether cooking for one person or a family of four, the cap on this handy storage container can dispense the precise amount of pasta for the number of people you’re serving.
To buy: $23, animicausa.com.
Featured April 2013
Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
You’d be surprised (and possibly horrified) by the amount of bacteria living on the surfaces of your electronic devices. Keep your smartphone or tablet germ–and smudge–free with this compact microfiber cloth, which can kill 98 percent of bacteria and is effective for up to 200 uses.
To buy: $2, goswype.com.
iDeal Notepads
Even though you rely on your iPad, some people aren’t quite ready to trade in the paper and pen. Enjoy the best of both worlds with this clever notebook, designed with a rubber band that secures it seamlessly against an iPad. Available in five colors.
To buy: $20, mollaspace.com.
TSA Wordlock Travel Lock
If you’re not a numbers person, then this clever lock, which features a four-letter word rather than numbers combination, is as easy as A-B-C to set and remember. Plus, it’s TSA-approved so you can keep your belongings on lockdown while you travel.
To buy: $13, containerstore.com.
Toothbrush Holder
If you’ve run out of creative ways to get the kids to brush their teeth, then it might be time to add a new face to the daily routine. The suction cup on this holder, which sticks to most non-porous surfaces, makes a fun and hygienic way to store brushes. Choose from sheep, horse, pig, dog, and ladybug.
To buy: $3, kikkerland.com.
Photo Albums Made Easy
Printing dozens of photos and assembling them into albums requires money, time, and lots of decision making. Start the process by downloading this free app, which allows you to skip the hassle and enjoy the process by crafting your own albums right from your iPad. Enjoy special perks (apply filters, add frames, write captions) and then, once you’re pleased, order a hard copy of your creation for your own keepsake or to give as gifts.
To buy: Starting at $20, itunes.com.
