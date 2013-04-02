6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Printing dozens of photos and assembling them into albums requires money, time, and lots of decision making. Start the process by downloading this free app, which allows you to skip the hassle and enjoy the process by crafting your own albums right from your iPad. Enjoy special perks (apply filters, add frames, write captions) and then, once you’re pleased, order a hard copy of your creation for your own keepsake or to give as gifts.



To buy: Starting at $20, itunes.com.



