6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Lunchbox Notes
Make those brown bag lunches extra special this Valentine's Day by including an unexpected note for a loved one. Write a message on the included cards and cover it with one of the kit’s scratch-off stickers.
To buy: $16 for 20, uncommongoods.com.
The Kitchen Safe
Can’t keep the kids out of the cookie jar? Need a little extra help sticking to your diet? This food-safe container features a tamper-proof lock that can be set to stay sealed for a certain amount of time (from one minute to 10 days) when you might need some extra support.
To buy: $50, givesimple.com.
Juice in the Box Reusable Juice Box
Junior can still enjoy his favorite juice during lunch—even if it isn’t sold in a typical box. This reusable plastic container is easy to open, spill-proof, and fits comfortably in most lunchboxes. Available in blue, green, and pink.
To buy: $12, reuseit.com.
Ms Block Head
This natural ash wood desk accessory sits pretty on your tabletop and provides a slim resting spot for your phone and small items that cause clutter (think change, paper clips, keys, and more).
To buy: $29, hatchhub.com.
TCP Connected Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit
Now you can control all the lights in your home via your smartphone—no expensive or complex wiring required! Replace existing bulbs with these energy-saving microchipped LED lights, which connect the system to your home’s wireless network. What does that really mean? No matter where you are, you'll have the power to turn on or dim lights.
To buy: $110, homedepot.com.
Bra Shopping Made Easy
Are you wearing the right size bra? Can't be bothered with having to update your existing collection? Rely on this free app to find the perfect fit. Simply follow the voice commands that explain how to properly snap two pictures of your tank top-clad torso, and the app will calculate your size. Then browse (and shop!) an array of bras and lingerie perfectly suited for you.
