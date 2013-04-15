6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
perpetualkid.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Temperature Controlled Faucet Light

perpetualkid.com

Screw this handy bathroom accessory onto the faucet to keep the kids from accidently burning their hands. The pressure activated light illuminates blue until the water temperature reaches 89 degrees Fahrenheit—a signal that the water is getting hot.

To buy: $22, perpetualkid.com.

Featured April 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

iPhone Wrist Strap

photojojo.com

Ever feel like you’re too attached to your smartphone? Protect your favorite accessory from accidental drops with this clever leather strap, which screws into the bottom of your device to ensure you really are attached at the…wrist. Available in brown, blue, and red.

To buy: $35, photojojo.com.

3 of 6

Vine Bottle Anchor

quirky.com

If you’re short on rack space and want to keep the Chardonnay from rolling away, slip this clever stand over the neck of your favorite bottle. The sturdy feet will keep bottles safely stored and in place on the counter or in the fridge.

To buy: $8 for two, quirky.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Hot Iron Holster

containerstore.com

Made from 100 percent heat resistant silicone, this cool storage bucket attaches to nearly any smooth surface—including the edge of the sink—to keep hot hair tools safely stowed while you’re straightening or curling those locks.

To buy: $20, containerstore.com.

5 of 6

Cherry Chomper

broadwaypanhandler.com

Let the kids take part in kitchen prep with this easy-to-use tool. A simple press on the gadget’s head will remove the pit (without the mess!), so you can get your fill of these juicy seasonal treats.

To buy: $15, broadwaypanhandler.com.

6 of 6

Hotel Finder

itunes.com

Need a place to stay during an impromptu weekend trip? Make a last-minute reservation from a list of vetted—and discounted—accommodations using this free app. Search by city or by using your current location.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple