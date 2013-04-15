6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Temperature Controlled Faucet Light
Screw this handy bathroom accessory onto the faucet to keep the kids from accidently burning their hands. The pressure activated light illuminates blue until the water temperature reaches 89 degrees Fahrenheit—a signal that the water is getting hot.
To buy: $22, perpetualkid.com.
iPhone Wrist Strap
Ever feel like you’re too attached to your smartphone? Protect your favorite accessory from accidental drops with this clever leather strap, which screws into the bottom of your device to ensure you really are attached at the…wrist. Available in brown, blue, and red.
To buy: $35, photojojo.com.
Vine Bottle Anchor
If you’re short on rack space and want to keep the Chardonnay from rolling away, slip this clever stand over the neck of your favorite bottle. The sturdy feet will keep bottles safely stored and in place on the counter or in the fridge.
To buy: $8 for two, quirky.com.
Hot Iron Holster
Made from 100 percent heat resistant silicone, this cool storage bucket attaches to nearly any smooth surface—including the edge of the sink—to keep hot hair tools safely stowed while you’re straightening or curling those locks.
To buy: $20, containerstore.com.
Cherry Chomper
Let the kids take part in kitchen prep with this easy-to-use tool. A simple press on the gadget’s head will remove the pit (without the mess!), so you can get your fill of these juicy seasonal treats.
To buy: $15, broadwaypanhandler.com.
Hotel Finder
Need a place to stay during an impromptu weekend trip? Make a last-minute reservation from a list of vetted—and discounted—accommodations using this free app. Search by city or by using your current location.
