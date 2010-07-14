6 Problem-Solvers
Family Vacation Reviews
Whether the issue is where to vacation with your immediate family or which resort is right for a gathering of the clan, check out FamilyVacationCritic.com, a new site from TripAdvisor. You’ll find destination recommendations, reviews of resorts and hotels, restaurant suggestions (for even the pickiest of eaters), plus great travel deals.
Virtual Beauty Counter
You know Zappos.com for shoes, clothes, and accessories. But now it’s also great for beauty supplies like makeup, hair-care items, and skin-care products for both women and men, with the same free shipping. Not happy with the product? You have 365 days to return it.
Wine Festival Locator
More reliable than the grapevine, LocalWineEvents.com tracks festivals and tastings around the world, so you can find one happening near your home—or your travel destination. The site even directs you to vineyards and gourmet and wine shops in your designated area.
Affordable Art
Spruce up your walls without spending a fortune with the limited-edition prints at Paperwork.ugallery.com. Each week the site features new works by emerging artists (like “Milk Splash,” by Chelsea Fisher, here) for as little as $20: an easy (on the wallet) way to add a finishing touch.
Ticket Finder App
Download the free StubHub app on iTunes so you can search for and buy tickets all on your phone. It even makes finding tickets to Justin Bieber (for your, ahem, niece, natch) that much easier by syncing with your iPhone’s music. A detailed map of the concert venue lets you see exactly where your seats are before you click “Buy.”
Chalkboard and Dry Erase Wall Decals
For the times when an actual chalkboard (too elementary school) or dry erase board (too corporate HQ) just won’t do, check out the Black & White Chalkboard & Dry Erase Dots (just right). The pack comes with 31 circles that you can stick to the wall in any combination that suits you.
To buy: $16.50, roommatespeelandstick.com.
