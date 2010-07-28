6 Problem-Solvers

By Sharon Tanenbaum
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its ten years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds, like these.
Single-Snap Ice-Cube Tray

Until now, a quest for a few cubes resulted in the whole dozen crashing out. But the QuickSnap locks cubes in place. Flick a switch to release one.

To buy: $8, josephjoseph.com.

Stay-On Wine Coasters

Slip these decorative felt coasters over the bases of your wineglasses (up to three inches in diameter) to add a bit of non-charm charm to guests’ drinks.

To buy: $24 for a set of six, dimmalimm.us.

Keyboard Tricks

Life’s too short to waste any of it looking for keyboard shortcuts—or memorizing them. Instead use the (growing) database on Keyonary.com and cut time while using Photoshop, Windows, and more.

Smoothie Mix

Finally a way to enjoy Jamba Juice smoothies without actually having to leave home: Blend a package of frozen Strawberries Wild, Razzmatazz, or Mango-a-go-go mix with a cup of apple juice and you’ll get two eight-ounce servings chock-full of vitamins and antioxidants.

To buy: $3 to $3.30, grocery stores.

Personal Alarm

Think of this sleek device as the purse equivalent of a car alarm: Attach it to your key ring and, should you need the aid of others, pull a chain to emit an impossible-to-ignore, high-decibel sound.

To buy: $24.50, delight.com.

Coupon App

Learn about deals for stores in your area and have the coupons sent directly to your iPhone or iPod Touch with the Yowza!! Mobile Coupons app (free on iTunes). At checkout, the cashier just scans or keys in the bar code directly from your device.

By Sharon Tanenbaum