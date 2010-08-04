6 Problem-Solvers

By Sharon Tanenbaum
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds, like these.
Discount Finder

get invisible hand

Always looking for a better deal? Download the free tool at GetInvisibleHand.com. When you are eyeing an item at an online retailer, a discreet box will pop up on the screen, letting you know if the product is available at a lower price elsewhere on the Web.

Champagne Key

chef tools

Pop the bubbly without showering your guests. This handy chrome-plated tool eases out the cork with the help of well-placed spikes.

To buy: $20, cheftools.com.

Route Planner

route 4 me

You need to get to the library before closing, but you also have to pick up the dry cleaning, the kids from school (can’t forget that one), and something for dinner along the way. On route4me.com, enter multiple addresses and it will calculate the shortest route to get it all done, complete with driving directions.

Makeup Organizer

Unii Cosmetics

The Unii magnetic compact stores makeup from different brands in one handbag-ready place. Simply pop in the pans using the included adhesive magnets, which help the makeup stay put.

To buy: $29, uniicosmetics.com.

Toothbrush Holder

kontextur

A high-design solution to a familiar dilemma: Where to stash the toothbrush? These black nickel models, which hail from Iceland, fit just about any handle.

To buy: $45 for three, kontextur.com.

Home Decorating Aid

floor planner

If you’re planning to renovate or redecorate, start the process at FloorPlanner.com. Put in the dimensions of your room, then play around with the preloaded furniture, fixtures, windows, doors, and more. Save, e-mail, or print your plans.

By Sharon Tanenbaum