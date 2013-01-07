6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
SpareOne Emergency Phone
The slim SpareOne phone can run for 10 hours on a single AA battery. Keep it in the glove compartment in case your car stalls and your cell is out of gas.
To buy: $100, spareone.com.
Featured January 2013
Wacky Walk’r Urban
The rubber lead stretches when Rover lunges, then retracts to pull him back gently. Tension is absorbed by the leash, not your shoulders (ahh). In multiple sizes.
To buy: $27, wackywalkrstore.com.
Natural Matt Liner
This magnetic liner goes underneath any type of wallpaper to transform a wall into a photo gallery or a message center—no nail holes required.
To buy: $159 for a 16.5-foot roll, magscapes.com.
Kontextur Toilet Brush
A triumph of form over function: This discreet set makes your commode au courant. In durable, sturdy silicone.
To buy: $49, cooperhewitt.com.
Single Serve Liquiseal Travel Mug
Built to fit most single-serve coffee makers (phew), this handy travel mug makes it easy to grab your joe and go. With three silicone seals and a no drip spout, the coffee won’t end up on your blouse during the commute either.
To buy: $10, oxo.com.
Social Media Aggregator
Instead of logging in to a slew of accounts every morning, save time and check in with this free app instead. Not only does it open up all those services but it also acts as a social secretary by giving you a snapshot of the day: birthdays, flight information, and dinner reservation. And like any good personal assistant, the app tries to anticipate your needs. Five minutes behind schedule? Hit the running late button and the app generates a text or email to notify your friends. Now, if only it could clear traffic.
