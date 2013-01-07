6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Instead of logging in to a slew of accounts every morning, save time and check in with this free app instead. Not only does it open up all those services but it also acts as a social secretary by giving you a snapshot of the day: birthdays, flight information, and dinner reservation. And like any good personal assistant, the app tries to anticipate your needs. Five minutes behind schedule? Hit the running late button and the app generates a text or email to notify your friends. Now, if only it could clear traffic.



