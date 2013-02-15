6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Bike Tube Journal Bandolier
This band, which is made from reclaimed bicycle inner tubes, was built to fit around a standard journal and has pockets for holding up to seven tools like pens, pencils, paintbrushes, markers, and more. Makes brainstorming on the go a breeze.
To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.
Pet Tracker
Does Fido have a tendency to follow his nose away from home and into the woods or the neighbor’s yard? Rather than chasing your four-legged friend around the neighborhood, accessorize him with this waterproof collar, which has a built-in GPS and wireless technology, so you’ll be able to locate your pup in no time.
To buy: $100, pettracker.com.
Reusable Snack Bag
Whether taking your toothbrush on an overnight trip or packing apples for lunch, these canvas bags are the eco-friendly alternatives to plastic baggies. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $8, neat-os.com.
Casabella Chop ‘N Prep Bamboo Cutting Boards
The ultimate multitasking chopping block: Four color-coded cutting mats neatly stack inside this sturdy bamboo board, so it's easy to dice the raw chicken and slice the veggies in one central spot without worrying about cross contamination.
To buy: $35, casabella.com.
Swimsuit Bag
Summer might be a few months away, but it’s never too soon to stock up on pool day essentials. This leak-proof canvas tote, which measures 9 inches tall by 12 inches wide, was made to stash wet suits so you can pack them up while keeping the rest of your belongings completely dry.
To buy: $40, cartermcguyer.com.
Monthly Movie Pass
With so many movies to see, date night at the theater can eventually burn a hole in one’s pocket. So what are movie buffs to do? For a monthly fee, this new service allows you to catch unlimited flicks each month (limited to one per day). Now there’s no need to fight over the romantic comedy or the action thriller—you can see them all!
