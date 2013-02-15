6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
uncommongoods.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Bike Tube Journal Bandolier

uncommongoods.com

This band, which is made from reclaimed bicycle inner tubes, was built to fit around a standard journal and has pockets for holding up to seven tools like pens, pencils, paintbrushes, markers, and more. Makes brainstorming on the go a breeze.

To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.

Featured March 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Pet Tracker

pettracker.com

Does Fido have a tendency to follow his nose away from home and into the woods or the neighbor’s yard? Rather than chasing your four-legged friend around the neighborhood, accessorize him with this waterproof collar, which has a built-in GPS and wireless technology, so you’ll be able to locate your pup in no time.

To buy: $100, pettracker.com.

3 of 6

Reusable Snack Bag

neat-os.com

Whether taking your toothbrush on an overnight trip or packing apples for lunch, these canvas bags are the eco-friendly alternatives to plastic baggies. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe.

To buy: $8, neat-os.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Casabella Chop ‘N Prep Bamboo Cutting Boards

casabella.com

The ultimate multitasking chopping block: Four color-coded cutting mats neatly stack inside this sturdy bamboo board, so it's easy to dice the raw chicken and slice the veggies in one central spot without worrying about cross contamination.

To buy: $35, casabella.com.

5 of 6

Swimsuit Bag

cartermcguyer.com

Summer might be a few months away, but it’s never too soon to stock up on pool day essentials. This leak-proof canvas tote, which measures 9 inches tall by 12 inches wide, was made to stash wet suits so you can pack them up while keeping the rest of your belongings completely dry.

To buy: $40, cartermcguyer.com.

6 of 6

Monthly Movie Pass

moviepass.com

With so many movies to see, date night at the theater can eventually burn a hole in one’s pocket. So what are movie buffs to do? For a monthly fee, this new service allows you to catch unlimited flicks each month (limited to one per day). Now there’s no need to fight over the romantic comedy or the action thriller—you can see them all!

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple