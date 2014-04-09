6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Rainmaker – Plant Watering Cloud
This cloud-shaped attachment turns almost any standard soda or water bottle into a watering “can.” Simply screw on the cloud, tip, and watch as your plants get an even dose of H2O.
To buy: $12, animicausa.com.
Featured April 2014
Leaning Tower of Pasta
A pretty ceramic jar in the shape of a certain Italian landmark is an oh-so-glam way to contain pasta, but it’s the lid of this piece that gives it practicality: The cork cap features three different-sized grooves to help you measure proper portion size.
To buy: $50, black-blum.com.
Artwork Mats
If a simple spot on the refrigerator doesn’t do your little artist’s masterpiece justice, showcase her work in a pocketed decorative mat. The 7.5-by-10-inch opening is perfect for drawings, poems, or an A+ homework assignment.
To buy: $39 for two, indiemats.com.
Bsteady Any-Phone Car Mount
Thanks to a built-in GPS on his smartphone, Dad no longer has to admit he’s lost by asking for directions. Now keep his phone in plain sight by attaching this flexible mount to the car’s air vents. Choose the regular size for most phones or the larger size for Samsung Notes.
To buy: $39.50, bholddesign.com.
Flavor Oil Mister
Looking to go lighter on the calories, but heavier on the flavor? Use this device to spray foods with a fine mist of oil that you’ve customized with your own blend of herbs.
To buy: $18, reuseit.com.
Find Homes for Sale
Finding the perfect home is a daunting process, but this free app aims to make it easier by helping to narrow your search. At first, users see only the basics: a picture of the house and the address (click into the property to learn more) pulled in from realtor.com. Love it? Swipe right to save. Hate it? Swipe left to can it. After a few swipes, the app will generate a summary of your preferences, including house size, amount of bedrooms and bathrooms, ZIP code, and more so you can focus your house hunt.
