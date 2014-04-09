6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Finding the perfect home is a daunting process, but this free app aims to make it easier by helping to narrow your search. At first, users see only the basics: a picture of the house and the address (click into the property to learn more) pulled in from realtor.com. Love it? Swipe right to save. Hate it? Swipe left to can it. After a few swipes, the app will generate a summary of your preferences, including house size, amount of bedrooms and bathrooms, ZIP code, and more so you can focus your house hunt.



