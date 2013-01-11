6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Custom Placemats
Party horns and streamers aren’t sophisticated enough for certain special occasions. Whether hosting a surprise 40th birthday dinner or a bridal shower brunch, customized placemats will add festive, no-fuss flair to the tabletop while highlighting the guest of honor.
To buy: $35 for 25, paper-source.com.
The Laundress New York for J.Crew Cashmere Spray
Does the thought of caring for your cashmere sound intimidating? This gentle all-natural spray is specifically designed to keep your fine duds clean and fresh in between washings.
To buy: $10, jcrew.com.
Charcoal Purifier Bottle
Purify your tap water on the go. This BPA free plastic bottle comes with a charcoal filter, which mineralizes water, eliminates chlorine, and balances pH to make most tap water potable and pure.
To buy: $22, flight001.com.
Quirky Mocubo One Stop Chopping Cutting Board
Whether you’re making chili for a weekend potluck or vegetable stew for a Tuesday night dinner, streamline the prep work by doing it all in one spot. This bamboo board was built with three hidden drawers, which slide in and out, so you can safely store just-cut ingredients. (Bonus: Less prep bowls = less time wasted on the dishes!)
To buy: $40, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Sip-N-Spoon
This silicone spoon has an unexpected design (a straw hidden within the center), which allows kids to enjoy that bowl of cereal or root beer float down to the very last drop. (Prepare to hear a few extra slurps during mealtime!)
To buy: $3, pylons-usa.com.
Hotel Room Finder
Dreaming of a winter getaway? This free app will make sure that the hotel meets your standards. Simply plug in your preferences—like a room with a view—and it’ll provide you with the best rate available (from over 200,000 hotels worldwide) with your specifications. Plus, browse pictures, check out ratings on specific rooms, and read reviews from other users.
