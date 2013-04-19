6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Stackable Lunch Box
Beat brown bag boredom by toting your lunch to work in this all-in-one carrier. With two stackable containers and built-in plastic silverware, it’s a cinch to pack a well-balanced meal. Plus, the secure strap makes transporting your food a breeze. Available in four colors.
To buy: $15, bentgo.com.
Featured May 2013
Findit Key Finder
Lost your car keys again? Not only are replacement keys expensive, but it can take hours for a locksmith to come to the rescue. This unique keychain comes with a receiver that attaches to your keys and a credit card-sized transmitter that stays in your wallet. If you find yourself fishing for those keys, simply activate the transmitter by pressing a button, and the receiver on your keychain will sound an alarm.
To buy: $25, containerstore.com.
Bobino Slim Pen
At just 1/8-inch thick (that’s practically flat in our books), this incredibly thin pen tucks comfortably into the pages of a closed notebook so it’s easy to flip and find your place in no time.
To buy: $4, thinkgeek.com.
Triangle Crayons
The clever triangle shape keeps these crayons from rolling off the counter. Bonus: The container fits perfectly in a car cup holder, so you can keep the kids entertained on-the-go.
To buy: $7 for 12, pkolino.com.
Garment Stiffener
Ever wonder why those perfectly pressed clothes come back from the cleaners with an unusual smell? For a crisp look and a fresh smelling scent, mist starched garments with this fabric spray.
To buy: $16 for an 8-ounce bottle, thelaundress.com.
Real-Time Traffic GPS
Plug in your destination, and this free app will make sure you don’t hit any roadblocks. Simply follow a voice-guided route that is determined by real-time traffic and road conditions. You can also easily share your route, so anyone waiting for you knows exactly when you’ll arrive.
