6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
bentgo.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
1 of 6

Stackable Lunch Box

bentgo.com

Beat brown bag boredom by toting your lunch to work in this all-in-one carrier. With two stackable containers and built-in plastic silverware, it’s a cinch to pack a well-balanced meal. Plus, the secure strap makes transporting your food a breeze. Available in four colors.

To buy: $15, bentgo.com.

Featured May 2013

2 of 6

Findit Key Finder

containerstore.com

Lost your car keys again? Not only are replacement keys expensive, but it can take hours for a locksmith to come to the rescue. This unique keychain comes with a receiver that attaches to your keys and a credit card-sized transmitter that stays in your wallet. If you find yourself fishing for those keys, simply activate the transmitter by pressing a button, and the receiver on your keychain will sound an alarm.

To buy: $25, containerstore.com.

3 of 6

Bobino Slim Pen

thinkgeek.com

At just 1/8-inch thick (that’s practically flat in our books), this incredibly thin pen tucks comfortably into the pages of a closed notebook so it’s easy to flip and find your place in no time.

To buy: $4, thinkgeek.com.

4 of 6

Triangle Crayons

Danny Kim

The clever triangle shape keeps these crayons from rolling off the counter. Bonus: The container fits perfectly in a car cup holder, so you can keep the kids entertained on-the-go.

To buy: $7 for 12, pkolino.com.

5 of 6

Garment Stiffener

thelaundress.com

Ever wonder why those perfectly pressed clothes come back from the cleaners with an unusual smell? For a crisp look and a fresh smelling scent, mist starched garments with this fabric spray.

To buy: $16 for an 8-ounce bottle, thelaundress.com.

6 of 6

Real-Time Traffic GPS

itunes.com

Plug in your destination, and this free app will make sure you don’t hit any roadblocks. Simply follow a voice-guided route that is determined by real-time traffic and road conditions. You can also easily share your route, so anyone waiting for you knows exactly when you’ll arrive.

By Real Simple