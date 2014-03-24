6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Charles Viancin Poppy Silicone Lid
Never hunt for the matching top again. Place this floppy lid over any bowl or pot and it instantly creates a tight vacuum seal. Available in three sizes.
To buy: $14, productswithstyle.com.
Featured March 2014
Over-the-Sink Roll Up Drying Rack
Short on counter space? Unfurl this nonslip rack over the sink (it’s like a rope bridge, only rigid), so plates, cups, or produce can drip-dry right into the drain. Roll up for storage.
To buy: $25, improvementscatalog.com.
Camelbak Relay
This pitcher features a long-lasting (up to four months!) filter that purifies tap water as fast as the faucet flows. Bonus: As you pour, water is filtered a second time to remove chlorine, taste, and odors.
To buy: $37, camelbak.com.
Whistle Activity Monitor
If you’re not convinced your four-legged friend is getting enough exercise—or, to put it bluntly, you just don’t trust the dog walker—keep tabs on Fido with this smart activity tracker. The small, sleek device clips onto the collar and provides a visual summary of your dog’s daily activities (including periods of rest) that’s easy to access from your smartphone.
To buy: $130, whistle.com.
NoteClips
Scribble key information—like the expiration date—on this dry-erase clip and use to secure open food containers. Or, use the clip, which is also magnetic, to display messages and shopping lists on your refrigerator door.
To buy: $10 for three, josephjoseph.com.
Hands-Free Camera
You’ve happened upon a fabulous photo op, but there’s no one around to take your picture. Instead of settling for the Extended-Arm Selfie, use this free app to take a hands-free shot. How? Simply place your iPhone a few feet away, step into the camera’s frame, raise your hand, then close your palm. The app will pick up the gesture, activating a three-second countdown, followed by a snap.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail