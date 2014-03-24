6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

You’ve happened upon a fabulous photo op, but there’s no one around to take your picture. Instead of settling for the Extended-Arm Selfie, use this free app to take a hands-free shot. How? Simply place your iPhone a few feet away, step into the camera’s frame, raise your hand, then close your palm. The app will pick up the gesture, activating a three-second countdown, followed by a snap.



Get Daily Finds via e-mail