6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Toothbrush Organizer
Even if you're short on counter space in the bathroom, it's important to carve out spots for the essentials. This ingenious toothbrush holder, made with separate compartments and a ventilated cover, offers a sanitary way to store up to four brushes and a tube of toothpaste.
Featured February 2013
Dry² Towel
Is your kitchen slowly being taken over by pot holders, dish towels, and other kitchen textiles? This smart two-in-one design helps consolidate soft goods: The lower part of this towel, which is made of terry, is great for drying hands; the upper half, which is made of cotton, will take care of the dishes.
Box Latches
Seasonal items may not get unpacked all the time, but continual taping and untaping can wear boxes thin. To preserve boxes, simply slide this handy latch between the box flaps to securely close tops, and then remove it to open. Labels are included to make it easy to identify what’s stored inside each box.
Pen-Capsule
Between your wallet, lip gloss, and smartphone, it’s difficult to fit everything into a small handbag. This playful design hardly takes up any space: When you pop the capsule open, the pen extends for easy gripping; when you’re done, it collapses back into the tiny original pill size.
Sweetheart Sprinkles
If you've signed up for the Valentine's Day bake sale at your child’s school, you can still rely on your classic go-to cupcake mix. For a simple and festive finishing touch, top iced cupcakes with these red, white, and pink mini hearts.
Trustworthy Shopping Recommendations
While there’s no shortage of online reviews, it can be difficult to find ratings you can trust. When you sign up on snoox.com, the site pulls information from your Facebook account (including items you’ve “Liked”), which lets you share your recommendations and click through reviews and comments from friends and family.
