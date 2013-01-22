6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
freshfinds.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Toothbrush Organizer

freshfinds.com

Even if you're short on counter space in the bathroom, it's important to carve out spots for the essentials. This ingenious toothbrush holder, made with separate compartments and a ventilated cover, offers a sanitary way to store up to four brushes and a tube of toothpaste.

To buy: $25, freshfinds.com.

Featured February 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Dry² Towel

plasticashop.com

Is your kitchen slowly being taken over by pot holders, dish towels, and other kitchen textiles? This smart two-in-one design helps consolidate soft goods: The lower part of this towel, which is made of terry, is great for drying hands; the upper half, which is made of cotton, will take care of the dishes.

To buy: $20, plasticashop.com.

3 of 6

Box Latches

containerstore.com

Seasonal items may not get unpacked all the time, but continual taping and untaping can wear boxes thin. To preserve boxes, simply slide this handy latch between the box flaps to securely close tops, and then remove it to open. Labels are included to make it easy to identify what’s stored inside each box.

To buy: $8 for four, containerstore.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Pen-Capsule

pylones-usa.com

Between your wallet, lip gloss, and smartphone, it’s difficult to fit everything into a small handbag. This playful design hardly takes up any space: When you pop the capsule open, the pen extends for easy gripping; when you’re done, it collapses back into the tiny original pill size.

To buy: $4, pylones-usa.com.

5 of 6

Sweetheart Sprinkles

mignonkitchenco.com

If you've signed up for the Valentine's Day bake sale at your child’s school, you can still rely on your classic go-to cupcake mix. For a simple and festive finishing touch, top iced cupcakes with these red, white, and pink mini hearts.

To buy: $5, mignonkitchenco.com.

6 of 6

Trustworthy Shopping Recommendations

snoox.com

While there’s no shortage of online reviews, it can be difficult to find ratings you can trust. When you sign up on snoox.com, the site pulls information from your Facebook account (including items you’ve “Liked”), which lets you share your recommendations and click through reviews and comments from friends and family.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple