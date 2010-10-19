6 Problem-Solvers
Muffin-Pan Sponge
If you find yourself blurting out expletives as you try to remove baked-on spills after cupcake duty, this uniquely shaped Casabella sponge will help clean up the tin–and your language, young lady.
To buy: $8 for 3, casabella.com.
Teatime Friendly Mug
This refined ceramic cup has a clever zipper-inspired groove to help the string on your bag of Earl Grey stay put.
To buy: $40 for two mugs and two coasters, mollaspace.com.
All-in-One Makeup Stick
Hogwarts, eat your heart out. This truly magical wand features a coordinating eyeliner, highlighter, and eye shadow that fit together in a pen-size tube. There’s also a three-in-one version for lips.
To buy: $17, wanderlovebeauty.com.
Collapsible Wheelbarrow
Turns out, you can reinvent the wheel(barrow)–just check out this ground-loading model. Its low center of gravity reduces strain on your back to make hauling big piles a gentle fall breeze.
To buy: $65, uncommongoods.com.
Dropbox.com
Tired of e-mailing files to yourself so you can access them from another location? Try this online back-up site, where you can store up to two gigabytes for free. Install the software on two computers and the site will keep them in sync. Works interchangeably with a MAC, a PC, or a mobile phone.
RenttheRunway.com
If you don’t want to spend a ton on a dress you’ll wear once, maybe twice, sign up (for free) at this clothing-rental site. Generally, renting a piece from a designer like Hervé Léger, Catherine Malandrino, or Tibi costs about 10 percent of the retail price, which means you can score a $1,590 cocktail dress for $150–and that includes shipping both ways and dry cleaning. (To ensure a perfect fit, you can pick two sizes.)
