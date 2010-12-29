6 Problem-Solvers
Rectangular Glass Storage
How’s this for do-it-all leftovers storage: Made of stain-proof and shatter-resistant tempered glass, these containers with seal-tight plastic lids go from the freezer to the oven (or microwave) to the dishwasher.
To buy: $5 to $10 each, containerstore.com.
Knife Block
A knife rack you can slip into a drawer, Wüsthof’s sturdy 14-slot wooden block keeps big and small blades safely and tidily stowed. Available in either beechwood or walnut.
To buy: $100, amazon.com.
Pet-Hair Grabber
Finally, a tool that will fully free your furniture of Fido’s fur. The rough rubber surface of the Scotch Fur Fighter Hair Remover picks up all that embedded fur a vacuum misses.
To buy: $9, drugstore.com.
Fashion Fix Tape
Never have another embarrassing “wardrobe malfunction” moment: This sticky tape closes gaps between shirt buttons and holds low necklines in place.
To buy: $8, sallybeauty.com.
Joy Mangano Reading Glasses
Leave one pair by your bed, one at work, another in the kitchen–and never fret again about misplacing your glasses. The set comes with six pairs of readers, one pair of sunglasses, and a case and pouches for storage.
To buy: $30, hsn.com.
Twistband Hair Tie
Silky, soft, and stretchy, this hair tie looks pretty on the wrist, so you can have one on you all the time. Available in 31 colors.
To buy: $2, thetwistband.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month