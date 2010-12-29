6 Problem-Solvers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Jaime Chung
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Rectangular Glass Storage

Jaime Chung

How’s this for do-it-all leftovers storage: Made of stain-proof and shatter-resistant tempered glass, these containers with seal-tight plastic lids go from the freezer to the oven (or microwave) to the dishwasher.

To buy: $5 to $10 each, containerstore.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Knife Block

Jaime Chung

A knife rack you can slip into a drawer, Wüsthof’s sturdy 14-slot wooden block keeps big and small blades safely and tidily stowed. Available in either beechwood or walnut.

To buy: $100, amazon.com.

3 of 6

Pet-Hair Grabber

Jaime Chung

Finally, a tool that will fully free your furniture of Fido’s fur. The rough rubber surface of the Scotch Fur Fighter Hair Remover picks up all that embedded fur a vacuum misses.

To buy: $9, drugstore.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Fashion Fix Tape

Jaime Chung

Never have another embarrassing “wardrobe malfunction” moment: This sticky tape closes gaps between shirt buttons and holds low necklines in place.

To buy: $8, sallybeauty.com.

5 of 6

Joy Mangano Reading Glasses

Jaime Chung

Leave one pair by your bed, one at work, another in the kitchen–and never fret again about misplacing your glasses. The set comes with six pairs of readers, one pair of sunglasses, and a case and pouches for storage.

To buy: $30, hsn.com.

6 of 6

Twistband Hair Tie

Jaime Chung

Silky, soft, and stretchy, this hair tie looks pretty on the wrist, so you can have one on you all the time. Available in 31 colors.

To buy: $2, thetwistband.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple