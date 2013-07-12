6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
USB Travel Shaver
Get a close shave anywhere you travel, no adapter needed. Charge this pocket-sized razor (bonus points for fitting in your carry-on!) using any standard USB port. Each gadget comes with a cleaning brush and protective travel case.
To buy: $45, flight001.com.
Featured July 2013
Letter Learning Greeting Cards
With easy-to-trace messages, kids can practice their handwriting while writing thank-you notes or birthday cards to family and friends. (Cue the ooh’s and ahh’s from Grandma.) Order personalized notes, or pick pre-made cards for any occasion.
To buy: Starting at $6, letterlearning.com.
Magisso Cake Server
Celebrating any occasion is, well, a piece of cake with this sleek kitchen gadget in hand. Gently press the server into any cake, squeeze the handle, and easily pick up and move slices from serving platter to plate.
To buy: $15, finnstyle.com.
Findables iPhone Case
Lost your phone? Don’t panic. In fact, this protective case can actually help you find it. With a unique QR code printed on the back, anyone who scans it, can find your online profile, contact you, and return the phone.
To buy: $30, findables.me.
Buddeez Flour and Sugar Storage Container
Slip dried goods (flour, sugar, cereal) into this handy plastic storage container to keep them bug- and moisture-free. With a snap-on lid and a side handle that makes pouring a cinch, it’s an easy and convenient way to keep food fresh. Each 4-quart container can hold as much as a 5-pound bag of sugar or flour and is dishwasher-safe.
To buy: $10, chefscatalog.com.
PowerLine PowerCup
Take your charging to go. This clever gadget, disguised as a coffee cup, powers up to three devices at a time (two plugs and one USB port). Simply attach the cup to the cigarette lighter in your car, connect your phone or tablet, and keep your electronics charged even when you’re on the road.
To buy: $32.50, amazon.com.
