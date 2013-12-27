6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated December 19, 2017
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Drain Wig

Plant this daisy chain in your shower drain. The green “leaves” act as a hair trap to catch pipe-clogging strands. Replace every three to six months.

To buy: $20 for four, thegrommet.com.

Featured January 2014

Food Huggers

Need just half a pepper, lemon, or lime? Place the leftover part into one of these cozy silicone food huggers, then stow in the refrigerator. In four colors.

To buy: $19 for four, foodhuggers.com.

Fuser Sound Mixer

When you want to tune in music without tuning out coworkers or helpful car horns that alert you to danger, plug your earphones and MP3 player into the Fuser ambient-noise amplifier. It pipes in songs plus outside noise, keeping you entertained and in touch with your surroundings.

To buy: $30, olenstechnology.com.

Cuisipro Magnetic Spot Scrubber

Clean hard-to-reach spots in narrow vases with the Cuisipro spot scrubber. A nubby metal disk goes inside the vessel; you move it about from the outside with a magnetized knob.

To buy: $9, surlatable.com.

OnPot

This heat-resistant handle suctions to your saucepan’s lid so you can easily rest the lid on the edge of the pot, allowing condensation and food splatter to drip back into the pot (not onto the counter).

To buy: $10, dreamfarm.com.

Condensed Daily News

If you can’t find time to sit down and catch up on the news, stay informed by subscribing to this free e-mail newsletter. The service condenses the biggest stories into an easy-to-read daily digest that you can tackle on the go or while sipping your coffee.

By Real Simple