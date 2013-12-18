6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Beat Bottle

Built with a slot to hold your iPhone, this speaker and water bottle combo amplifies music through the base, so you can—quite literally—drink in your favorite tunes. Compatible with iPhone 4 and 5.

To buy: $20, uncommongoods.com.

Featured January 2014

Zoobean

Want to instill a love for reading in your child? Fill out a quick survey about Junior’s reading habits, and this subscription service will send you curated books and apps—complete with reading guides—each month that are handpicked for your child's needs. Even reluctant readers will be running to the mailbox!

To buy: Starting at $10, zoobean.com.

High Heel Healers Repair Kit

Worn that favorite pair of stilettos into the ground? Reach for this handy kit, which includes four pads, filing board, and glue, to easily mend that damaged heel tip. Simply file the new heel pad down to the correct size and adhere to your shoe with a little glue.

To buy: $15, highheelhealers.com.

Cocktail Spinner

Put your own spin on happy hour with this hand-powered gadget. Simply fill the 20-ounce cup with all the necessary cocktail ingredients and press the button on the top to stir. After a few seconds, twist to lock the cap in place, then dole out drinks through the built-in strainer.

To buy: $25, quenchproducts.com.

Handy Stroller Hook

Because every mommy could use an extra hand, this lightweight hook easily straps onto strollers to securely hold shopping bags, diaper bags, and more.

To buy: $8, oxo.com.

Add Audio Captions to Photos

A picture can paint a thousand words, but something you’d like to add a few more of your own. This free app lets you give verbal context to shots on your phone (for example, “This photo was taken right before Matt proposed”). You can e-mail, text, tweet, or share the images online, complete with narration.

