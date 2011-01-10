6 Problem-Solvers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
containerstore.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Red Reflective Light

Whether you’re walking the dog before sunrise or riding your bike after sunset, stay visible and safe with this clip-on reflective red light. Set the light to one of its three settings: strobe, blink, or steady. Comes with batteries.

To buy: $5, containerstore.com.

Mobile Roadside Assistance

RepairPal

So what if you can’t change a tire. At least you can know a fair price for service when you get a flat: Check the free RepairPal app, which provides rough cost estimates for various car repairs. Plus, it can locate nearby mechanics and tow trucks, if need be—even if there’s no wireless connection available.

Window Drying Rack

Jamie Chung

Stick it to the window to save floor space–and to take advantage of a fresh breeze in nice weather. Works on mirrors and tiled walls, too.

To buy: $40, windowdry.myshopify.com.

Meal Scheduler

mealtrain.com

When a friend is going through a tough time, a home-cooked meal—prepared by someone else—can be a lifesaver. The free site mealtrain.com helps you and other concerned friends organize dinner drop-offs.

Bean Slicer

chefsresource.com

Make fast work of whipping up a side of haricots verts. Thanks to this handheld tool, you can quickly create the long, narrow slices that true French-style green beans call for.

To buy: $5, chefsresource.com.

Budget Tracker

itunes.apple.com

Trying to stick to a budget this decade? It’s easier than you think if you let your phone do the work. Set your monthly limit, then use the Pennies app to keep track of purchases and calculate how much you have left of your allotment.

To buy: $3, itunes.apple.com.

