6 Problem-Solvers
Red Reflective Light
Whether you’re walking the dog before sunrise or riding your bike after sunset, stay visible and safe with this clip-on reflective red light. Set the light to one of its three settings: strobe, blink, or steady. Comes with batteries.
To buy: $5, containerstore.com.
Mobile Roadside Assistance
So what if you can’t change a tire. At least you can know a fair price for service when you get a flat: Check the free RepairPal app, which provides rough cost estimates for various car repairs. Plus, it can locate nearby mechanics and tow trucks, if need be—even if there’s no wireless connection available.
Window Drying Rack
Stick it to the window to save floor space–and to take advantage of a fresh breeze in nice weather. Works on mirrors and tiled walls, too.
To buy: $40, windowdry.myshopify.com.
Meal Scheduler
When a friend is going through a tough time, a home-cooked meal—prepared by someone else—can be a lifesaver. The free site mealtrain.com helps you and other concerned friends organize dinner drop-offs.
Bean Slicer
Make fast work of whipping up a side of haricots verts. Thanks to this handheld tool, you can quickly create the long, narrow slices that true French-style green beans call for.
To buy: $5, chefsresource.com.
Budget Tracker
Trying to stick to a budget this decade? It’s easier than you think if you let your phone do the work. Set your monthly limit, then use the Pennies app to keep track of purchases and calculate how much you have left of your allotment.
To buy: $3, itunes.apple.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month