6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Scizza
A thick, crispy crust and extra pepperoni is no match for this pizza cutter. Shaped like a scissor, this handy kitchen tool’s unique spatula-like base makes it easy to slide under the pie, while its long stainless steel blades make precise cuts.
To buy: $30, dreamfarm.com.
Featured November 2013
Wine One One
A way to revive the wine you forgot to cork last night? We'll toast to that! Splash a few drops of this all-natural solution into a floundering bottle to make it cocktail-hour servable.
To buy: $25, restorationhardware.com.
Holiday Fotofalls by Umbra
‘Tis the time of year for holiday cards arriving in the mailbox. Let well wishes from family and snapshots of your friends’ kids pull double duty as holiday decor. Prop this photo tree display, which holds up to 40 cards, in the front foyer to showcase all of this season’s greetings.
To buy: $40, containerstore.com.
Lotty Dotty Take It To Go Bag
If you’re planning on traveling to Thanksgiving dinner with your “world famous” stuffing or toting holiday pies to the neighbors, this insulated food storage container makes it easy to safely transport your culinary creations.
To buy: $25, tossdesigns.com.
Come Clean Natural Cleaning Mini Set
Are you committed to cleaning your home with all-natural solutions? This recycled plastic spray bottle was even designed with a built-in lemon juicer so your homemade concoctions can tackle household grime. This set also includes microfiber cleaning cloth and a booklet filled with dozens of recipes to create sprays for your bathroom, kitchen, laundry, and more.
To buy: $12, fancy.com.
Airport and Flight Status Information
If you’re traveling this holiday season, then you won’t want to leave home without downloading this free app. With up-to-date flight statuses (like gate changes or delays) and information about what’s nearby (food, a newsstand, or even an express spa), you’ll never have a bumpy ride.
