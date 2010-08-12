6 Problem-Solvers
Recipe Card Maker
Forget trying to puzzle through those handwritten—okay, chicken-scratched—recipes. Easily convert them to streamlined online versions for free at Skiptomylou.org. Choose from two charming templates, pick a size (either 6 x 4 or 5 x 3), then input recipe information (name, ingredients, directions) and print.
Screen Protector
Guard your expensive touch-screen gadget from bumps and scratches with a Wrapsol cover. The clear, thin film adheres to your gadget to provide protection with no interference in function; added shock absorbency keeps the device safe from falls of up to six feet.
To buy: $25 and up, wrapsol.com.
Online Drugstore
No worries about making the store before it closes if you restock your supplies at Soap.com. The open-24/7 sister site of Diapers.com offers more than 25,000 everyday essentials for you and your home and supercompetitive prices. Bonus: If you spend more than $49, you get free shipping.
Baggage Check
With the tips and tricks on OneBag.com, anyone can be a master packer. The site, dedicated to the art of traveling light—i.e., with only one bag—offers tons of advice on what to pack (and what not to pack), on ideal bags, and on how to pack efficiently, all in the name of doing away with overpacking.
Flower Arranging 101
You’ve scored a beautiful bunch of tulips but are at a loss as to how to arrange them. Fear not, thanks to Fearlessflowers.com. Its videos—some are free, some cost $2—offer easy instructions for perfectly putting together bouquets of blooms. Novices can begin with Slightly Fearless videos and work their way up to the Totally Fearless arrangements.
Fitness Monitor
There’s a simple formula when it comes to weight loss: Burn more calories than you consume. The BodyMedia FIT system lets you know if you’ve done just that. Wear the lightweight armband throughout the day and night (don’t worry, it’s comfortable and discreet), and the unit sensors pick up on your body heat fluctuations to measure calories burned, sleep efficiency, and the number of steps you logged. A companion online food diary tracks calories consumed and breaks down the nutritional details of your diet.
To buy: $190, plus monthly subscription starting at $7 per month, bodymedia.com.
