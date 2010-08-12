6 Problem-Solvers

There’s a simple formula when it comes to weight loss: Burn more calories than you consume. The BodyMedia FIT system lets you know if you’ve done just that. Wear the lightweight armband throughout the day and night (don’t worry, it’s comfortable and discreet), and the unit sensors pick up on your body heat fluctuations to measure calories burned, sleep efficiency, and the number of steps you logged. A companion online food diary tracks calories consumed and breaks down the nutritional details of your diet.



To buy: $190, plus monthly subscription starting at $7 per month, bodymedia.com.



