6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Levi Brown
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Cord Tacos

In buttery-soft leather, this cord wrangler corrals technological clutter (USB cords, earbuds) in your bag or on your desk.

To buy: $25 for 5, thisisground.com.

Featured August 2013

Dial-a-Slice Apple Slicer

This unique apple corer cuts an apple into eight thick wedges for snacking or, with a quick adjustment, 16 skinny slivers ideal for pies and tarts.

To buy: $20, surlatable.com.

Snooze

Download the free Snooze by Distil app, set the alarm on your iPhone, then tuck it into this wood-and-silicone dock. In the morning, tap the top for snooze service.

To buy: $35, bitemyapple.co.

The Handy Camel

This industrial-size clip tightly seals big, awkward bags while serving as a handle—great for preventing spills and lugging heavy loads (up to 40 pounds).

To buy: $15, handycamel.com.

SnapBox Canvas Prints

If you captured a great photo of Junior scoring the winning goal with your smartphone, don’t just leave it there. Simply upload your favorite snapshots, choose a canvas size (with two sizes optimized for Instagram photos!), and, within days, you’ll have an affordable high-quality canvas print at your doorstep.

To buy: Starting at $13, snapboxez.com.

Personal Energy Management

This site’s free Energy Center tool can help you avoid sky-high energy bills. Start by answering a few simple questions about your home, appliances, and utility bills. Then, within a few minutes, you’ll get a list of money-saving suggestions sent to you like changing the furnace filter. Plus, if you enter your utility account information (don’t worry—the process is secure), the site will track your progress as you implement new smart strategies.

