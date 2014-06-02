6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Collapsible Utility Bucket
Made out of flexible silicone, this pail adjusts to accommodate three different volumes (up to 2 gallons). When not in use, it collapses completely for easy storage.
To buy: $30, uncommongoods.com.
Featured June 2014
Powerslayer Phone Charger Kit
If you have a habit of leaving your phone plugged in long after it’s fully powered, swap your standard charger for this smart gadget. Once your device has juiced up, the charger will stop drawing power to preserve battery life and save energy.
To buy: $85, velvetwire.com.
Dimple Pint
With this clever set of glassware, a cold brew is always within reach—no ice cubes needed. To use, pre-chill the magnetic inserts and attach one to the base of each glass before pouring your beverage of choice. Keeps drinks cold for up to 30 minutes.
To buy: $50 for two, soireehome.com.
Snap Toothbrush System
With this unique toothbrush, it’s easy to swap out your brush every three to four months (in accordance with the American Dental Association’s recommendation). When it’s time for a refresh, just snap the old toothbrush head off of the reusable handle and replace it with a new one.
To buy: $18 for two toothbrush handles and 12 brush heads, thegrommet.com.
iPhone Super Suit
This waterproof (and drop-proof) smartphone case makes it possible to shoot both still pictures and video at up to six feet underwater, so you can capture every moment of fun in the sun.
To buy: $79, photojojo.com.
Gift Giving Made Easier
Do you struggle to find the perfect present? Take the frustration out of gift giving and shop smarter with this free site. Simply select the occasion, your relationship, and the recipient’s interests to generate gift suggestions from a collection of handpicked brands and products.
