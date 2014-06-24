6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Casamista Portable Humidifier

Hydrate the air—no matter where you are—with a portable humidifier that fits atop nearly any water bottle or glass. Simply fill your vessel of choice with water or water soluble essential oils, attach the house-shaped humidifier, and power up with the included USB cable or four AAA batteries (not included).

To buy: $25, umbra.com.

Featured July 2014

Rootcup Planters

Danny Kim

Multiply your greenery and start cuttings in these cultivating cups. The lids give roots a nice, dark environment in which to sprout.

To buy: $30 for four, momastore.org.

Lékué Frozen Pop Push Mold

Use juice, syrups, and fruit to create your own tasty frozen treats. Bonus: The conical BPA-free silicone mold means no drips or sticky fingers.

To buy: $10 for two, surlatable.com.

Tiggly Shapes & Apps

Danny Kim

Plastic shapes add a whole new dimension to toddler amusement with Tiggly’s learning game apps. The set includes four geometric shapes and three apps.

To buy: $30, tiggly.com.

Artelegno Magnetic Steak Knife Block

Danny Kim

Stop playing the slots while you cook. A magnetic knife block with open sides accommodates any size blade in any section, so you can move quickly and stash tools safely. Available in two finishes.

To buy: $160, bonappetitcookware.com.

Read Online Articles Offline

Ever come across an article or a video that you’d like to read or watch...at some later date? Go to getpocket.com to download the free app's bookmark button, then click it whenever you find a page that you want to revisit. Pocket will store the content in a streamlined format that you can access on just about any device (computers and most smartphones and tablets), sans an Internet connection.

