6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Casamista Portable Humidifier
Hydrate the air—no matter where you are—with a portable humidifier that fits atop nearly any water bottle or glass. Simply fill your vessel of choice with water or water soluble essential oils, attach the house-shaped humidifier, and power up with the included USB cable or four AAA batteries (not included).
To buy: $25, umbra.com.
Featured July 2014
Rootcup Planters
Multiply your greenery and start cuttings in these cultivating cups. The lids give roots a nice, dark environment in which to sprout.
To buy: $30 for four, momastore.org.
Lékué Frozen Pop Push Mold
Use juice, syrups, and fruit to create your own tasty frozen treats. Bonus: The conical BPA-free silicone mold means no drips or sticky fingers.
To buy: $10 for two, surlatable.com.
Tiggly Shapes & Apps
Plastic shapes add a whole new dimension to toddler amusement with Tiggly’s learning game apps. The set includes four geometric shapes and three apps.
To buy: $30, tiggly.com.
Artelegno Magnetic Steak Knife Block
Stop playing the slots while you cook. A magnetic knife block with open sides accommodates any size blade in any section, so you can move quickly and stash tools safely. Available in two finishes.
To buy: $160, bonappetitcookware.com.
Read Online Articles Offline
Ever come across an article or a video that you’d like to read or watch...at some later date? Go to getpocket.com to download the free app's bookmark button, then click it whenever you find a page that you want to revisit. Pocket will store the content in a streamlined format that you can access on just about any device (computers and most smartphones and tablets), sans an Internet connection.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail