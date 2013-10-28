6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Whether you have a health concern or simply want to get help with a wellness-related resolution (running a marathon, quitting smoking), this free app gives you access to licensed doctors in over 100 different specialties who can quickly answer any questions you may have. Think you need to see a doctor? Find and book an appointment with your practitioner of choice, then securely share any related health information—insurance cards, x-rays, and more—directly with the doctor’s office.



