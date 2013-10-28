6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Easy Release Keychain
Rather than feverishly fumbling with the ring on your keychain, store all of your keys on this clever silicone and aluminum alternative. When you need to detach a single key, simply press the button, slide the desired key to the center, and remove. Available in four colors.
To buy: $15, containerstore.com.
Featured November 2013
Twist and Spout
Bulky soda bottles can be hard to pick up and pour without spilling—especially for little hands. Ensure everyone can serve themselves a glass of their favorite beverage by replacing the screw cap with this easy-to-grip handle and spout combination, which was designed to fit most soda and water bottles.
To buy: $10, perpetualkid.com.
Fold and Go Travel Slippers
Make yourself right at home while travelling by slipping your feet into these cozy slippers. When you’re ready to pack up, fold the shoes in half and store in the drawstring sack to prevent any dirt and dust bunnies from contaminating other items in the suitcase.
To buy: $25, builtnyc.com.
Drip Strips
Stick this small green strip around the lip of the bottle of those biggest offenders (red wine, balsamic vinegar, olive oil) to avoid any drippings from landing on tablecloths or countertops. The fabric absorbs any drips from over-zealous pours, so your surfaces stay spot-free.
To buy: $4, fashionfirstaid.com.
Candle Tin To Go
No matter the event—a birthday, an anniversary, a bon voyage—put a little extra sparkle into the occasion by illuminating an appropriately themed portable tin candle. Ten designs available.
To buy: $5, pylones.com.
Health Advice
Whether you have a health concern or simply want to get help with a wellness-related resolution (running a marathon, quitting smoking), this free app gives you access to licensed doctors in over 100 different specialties who can quickly answer any questions you may have. Think you need to see a doctor? Find and book an appointment with your practitioner of choice, then securely share any related health information—insurance cards, x-rays, and more—directly with the doctor’s office.
