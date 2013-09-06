6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Danny Kim
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Over-the-Door Foldaway Valet

Danny Kim

This over-the-door-valet can expand to hold six hangers. Useful for catching your dry cleaning or organizing a week of work outfits.

To buy: $16, oxo.com.

Featured September 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Pumpkin Carving Tattoos

williams-sonoma.com

No time to carve? We hear you. From snake to skull, have your pick from this set of frightfully fun seasonal characters that you can apply directly on your pumpkin. Hooray for easy decorating without the mess.

To buy: $15 for four, williams-sonoma.com.

3 of 6

Bean Bottle Cleaning Sponges

containerstore.com

Use these bean-shaped, weighted sponges to clean the deep, hard-to-reach crevices in water bottles, vases, and odd-shaped dishes. Simply add liquid soap and warm water, and shake.

To buy: $6, containerstore.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Expanda Expandable Trivet

umbra.com

This flower-shaped accordion-style trivet expands to accommodate nearly any hot dish or pot, so you can spruce up your table and protect it at the same time. Also available in black.

To buy: $15, umbra.com.

5 of 6

Corn Twister

amazon.com

Simply twist the hollow tube on this corn-shaped tool to efforlessly (and safely) strip kernels without all the mess.

To buy: $15, surlatable.com.

6 of 6

Price Comparison Service

centzy.com

You (and your aching back) need a hot-stone massage. But here’s the rub: You don’t want to spend hours scrolling through spa websites searching for the best deal. This free site assists by allowing users in all 50 states to search local businesses and check out prices for everything from manicures to oil changes. Plus, the site just launched a gratis concierge service that will book beauty appointments in selected cities.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple