6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Over-the-Door Foldaway Valet
This over-the-door-valet can expand to hold six hangers. Useful for catching your dry cleaning or organizing a week of work outfits.
To buy: $16, oxo.com.
Featured September 2013
Pumpkin Carving Tattoos
No time to carve? We hear you. From snake to skull, have your pick from this set of frightfully fun seasonal characters that you can apply directly on your pumpkin. Hooray for easy decorating without the mess.
To buy: $15 for four, williams-sonoma.com.
Bean Bottle Cleaning Sponges
Use these bean-shaped, weighted sponges to clean the deep, hard-to-reach crevices in water bottles, vases, and odd-shaped dishes. Simply add liquid soap and warm water, and shake.
To buy: $6, containerstore.com.
Expanda Expandable Trivet
This flower-shaped accordion-style trivet expands to accommodate nearly any hot dish or pot, so you can spruce up your table and protect it at the same time. Also available in black.
To buy: $15, umbra.com.
Corn Twister
Simply twist the hollow tube on this corn-shaped tool to efforlessly (and safely) strip kernels without all the mess.
To buy: $15, surlatable.com.
Price Comparison Service
You (and your aching back) need a hot-stone massage. But here’s the rub: You don’t want to spend hours scrolling through spa websites searching for the best deal. This free site assists by allowing users in all 50 states to search local businesses and check out prices for everything from manicures to oil changes. Plus, the site just launched a gratis concierge service that will book beauty appointments in selected cities.
