6 Problem-Solvers
Glassware Scrubber
If holiday hosting leaves you with champagne flutes or other delicate, oddly shaped glasses to hand-wash, then this is your go-to tool. Its flexible sponge head conforms to any shaped stem, so it can reach every inch. To disperse the soap stored inside, simply squeeze the extra-long handle.
To buy: $9, surlatable.com.
Avocado Saver
The next time you whip up a small batch of guacamole, don’t worry about the rest of the avocado going bad. Just pop the half, pit-side down, into this storage gadget to keep the leftover fresh with no hint of browning.
To buy: $6, broadwaypanhandler.com.
Collapsible Tea Infuser
Tea-lovers can finally enjoy the convenience of drinking their favorite brew on the go. Let whole leaf teas steep in the infuser, a silicone basket that sits in (or on) a mug of any size. The cover holds the collapsible infuser once you remove it from the water. Available in three colors.
To buy: $12, flight001.com.
Mini Letter Opener
Don’t let a paper cut stand in the way of the oohing and aahing that accompanies the once-a-year delivery of holiday cards and family photos. This blade sweeps across the top of any envelope and makes opening letters a quick, simple, and painless process.
To buy: $5, containerstore.com.
Food-Recommending App
Craving a good burger but don’t know where to go? Dig into foodspotting.com, a new location-based app that lets you read (and share) recommendations on a dish or cocktail in a specific city, state, or country. Users upload photos of their food so—with luck—you’ll be able to see what that burger actually looks like before you order it.
Cookie and Cupcake Carrier
You put so much effort into baking and decorating, don’t risk messing it all up during transport. This two-tiered carrier is perfect for toting cookies, cupcakes, or even a quarter sheet cake to the holiday potluck or cookie exchange.
To buy: $28, snapware.com.
