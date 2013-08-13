6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Flex Pot Clip
Spare the whole stovetop from getting dirty with this clever cooking invention. Simply clip the utensil holder to the side of a stockpot or saucepan to prevent sticky messes from dripping everywhere. This handy clip’s silicone padding prevents any dents or dinks on pots.
To buy: $7, containerstore.com.
Featured August 2013
Water Resistant Jacket for iPad
Not lounging by the pool? Even while cooking in the kitchen, your iPad should wear a cover-up to stay protected from liquid damage. This water-resistant sleeve allows you to see and operate your device easily while keeping the moisture out.
To buy: $35, timbuk2.com.
Portable Wireless Server
So many photos, so little space to store them. Connect your smartphones or tablets to the wireless server via WiFi to back up data and free up space on the go. Simply transfer the photos from a full memory card or flash drive to server.
To buy: $90, store.sony.com.
Microwave Bag Cooker
No time to steam? Skip the plastic containers and pop tonight’s veggies (potatoes, broccoli, corn, more) into a fabric bag, which keeps moisture inside for even cooking. After using it to cook, toss it in the washing machine for easy cleanup.
To buy: $13, solutions.blair.com.
Reusable Mesh Produce Bags
Make your next trip to the supermarket an eco-friendly one. Stock up on these fine mesh bags, which make it easy to scan at checkout and rinse your food when you get home. These reusable sacks are easy to store and can save up to 150 plastic bags each year.
To buy: $7 for two, containerstore.com.
shopkick App
Download this free app and start earning rewards just by walking into some of your favorite stores like Target, Old Navy, and Macy’s. The more “kicks” you earn, the more discounts, deals, and savings you’ll get.
