5 Problem-Solvers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Utensil Pot Clip

Pop this stainless steel clip with heat-resistant silicone grip on the side of your pot and you have a resting spot for a spoon, spatula, or ladle, without creating a big ol’ mess on the counter.

To buy: $7, crateandbarrel.com.

Eyeliner Sealant

Dip the brush into any powder eye shadow to transform it into smudge- and water-resistant liquid liner.

To buy: $20, colorescience.com.

Adjustable Rolling Pin

“Am I at a ¼-inch thickness yet?” Eliminate the guesstimating with this handy kitchen helper, which boasts four removable disks to measure the thickness of your dough. And to be sure the crust will fit your pie plate, measure the diameter with the markings on the pin.

To buy: $20, momastore.org.

Five Kitchen Tools in One

This single plastic tool does the job of five kitchen mainstays: slotted spoon, turner, cutting tool, solid spoon, and spatula. Dishwasher safe.

To buy: $8, surlatable.com.

Divided Organizer and Shelf Set

Max out storage space and prevent avalanches in your medicine cabinet with this two-part system. You’ll even be able to spot tiny items—tweezers, bobby pins, nail clippers—when you need them.

To buy: $10, oxo.com.

