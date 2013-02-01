6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

How many times have you collided with a stranger or nearly face-planted over a fire hydrant because your eyes were glued to your phone? Get your bearings back with this clever app. It uses an iPhone’s camera to display an image of whatever is in front of you (dogs, trees, pedestrians) while you’re e-mailing, texting, tweeting, or posting on Facebook. Just don’t use it while driving—seriously.



To buy: $1, itunes.com.



Get Daily Finds via e-mail

