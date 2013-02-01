6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
iPower Case
We all need a power boost sometimes but, thanks to this cool iPhone case, you don’t need to lug your charger around. The fashionable cover features a rechargeable battery that provides more than five hours of extra talk time without an outlet. Available in four colors.
To buy: $58, cwonder.com.
Featured February 2013
Boot Sticks
These handy lacquered clips help keep boots upright and organized on the shelf, so you can kick slouched, creased boots to the curb.
To buy: $6, containerstore.com.
Lékué Cook and Preserve Bag
Store, cook, freeze, or reheat food all in one bag with this versatile pouch. The platinum-silicone bag tightly seals to keep food (liquids or solids) fresh longer and can withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can cook your meal without dirtying another dish.
To buy: $20, surlatable.com.
Refillable Travel Perfume Spray
This smart beauty tool allows you to take your favorite fragrance on the go. Simply pop the nozzle on top of the perfume bottle and load up to 65 spritzes of your signature scent. Available in 10 colors.
To buy: $16, travalo.com.
Tradeau Toss and Chop
For all those chopped salad fanatics, this easy-to-use tool lets you do that grueling prep work right in the bowl. And what that really means is there’s no messy cutting board cleanup to deal with.
To buy: $25, surlatable.com.
Type and Walk Safely
How many times have you collided with a stranger or nearly face-planted over a fire hydrant because your eyes were glued to your phone? Get your bearings back with this clever app. It uses an iPhone’s camera to display an image of whatever is in front of you (dogs, trees, pedestrians) while you’re e-mailing, texting, tweeting, or posting on Facebook. Just don’t use it while driving—seriously.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail