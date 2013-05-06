6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Plant the Packaging Floral Candle
Made from 100 percent soy, these floral-scented candles burn longer and cleaner than their paraffin counterparts. Need another reason why this is the perfect pick? Soak the seed-infused packaging in water and then plant; in just a few weeks a garden filled with wildflowers and poppies will sprout.
To buy: $28, uncommongoods.com.
Featured May 2013
Bamboo Box Knife Holder
An inventive and eco-friendly countertop tool: These sleek bamboo containers are filled with dozens of bamboo skewers, which will store sharp blades securely while also preventing them from dulling. Available in four colors and three sizes.
To buy: Starting at $59, vivaterra.com.
Two-in-One Trash Mug
If you're short on space but dedicated to recycling, this will be a workplace essential. The top layer of this petite (it's 13 inches high) trash receptacle can be lifted to reveal a second compartment, making it easy to separate trash and recyclables within the same container. Available in five colors.
To buy: $30, mollaspace.com.
Quencher Cinch Top Dog Bowl
If you’re planning to take Fido out for the day, be prepared by filling this recycled polyester collapsible bowl with his favorite food. The cinch top will keep kibble secure and contained until it’s time to stop for lunch.
To buy: $21, bambeco.com.
Recycled Canvas Bottle Opener
Camping enthusiasts, meet your best traveling companion this season. This recycled enamel coated aluminum tool is a tent peg that doubles as a bottle opener.
To buy: $30, redflagdesign.ca. (Click on the AUM_RECYCLED CANVAS line.)
Recyclebank.com
Log onto this free site to record green actions you take, like learning how to use less water or recycling at home, to earn points. Then, use accumulated points to get rewarded with magazine subscriptions, flowers, and more.
