6 Problem-Solvers
Down Ice Scraper Mitt
In colder climates, there might not be any escape from dealing with icy windshields, but at least you can keep fingers warm and cozy as you chisel with a down-filled mitt/scraper combo.
To buy: $14.50, eddiebauer.com.
Clip-On Calculator
A flexible gizmo for the budget-minded person who likes to crank out numbers anywhere, anytime. This clip-on calculator attaches to binders, notebooks, even, ahem, shirt pockets. Also available in white.
To buy: $29, westelm.com.
Light String Card Holder
Light up your holidays with pictures of family and friends: Each oversized bulb has a clip that makes hanging up to 17 holiday cards and photos a snap.
To buy: $15, improvementscatalog.com.
Cash Stash
Keep everything you need in one hand—literally. Slip a handy (ha!) sleeve around water bottles or coffee cups, and its zippered pocket lets you safely store money, IDs, keys, or credit cards.
To buy: $10, uncommongoods.com.
Scarf Guard
Snag-prone knits and delicate silk scarves stay safe from damage in a see-through plastic case that keeps them dust-, moth-, pull- and wrinkle-free.
To buy: $8, organize.com.
Packing (+TO DO!)
When there’s shopping, wrapping, and baking to be done, packing for a holiday trip can fall to the bottom of the to-do list. This app helps you get organized by creating lists for your traveling essentials. At a glance you can tell what you’ve already packed and what still needs to be stowed in your luggage. Plus, it even helps tally the weight of your bag(s). As for the actual packing, unfortunately, you’ll have to do that on your own.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month