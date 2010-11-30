6 Problem-Solvers

When there’s shopping, wrapping, and baking to be done, packing for a holiday trip can fall to the bottom of the to-do list. This app helps you get organized by creating lists for your traveling essentials. At a glance you can tell what you’ve already packed and what still needs to be stowed in your luggage. Plus, it even helps tally the weight of your bag(s). As for the actual packing, unfortunately, you’ll have to do that on your own.



To buy: $1, itunes.com.



