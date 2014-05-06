6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Adidas Outdoor Climacool Boat SL
Thanks to a mesh body and a perforated sole, these amphibious sneakers allow you to jog through the surf without getting waterlogged. In four colors.
To buy: $60, zappos.com.
Featured May 2014
Turtle Shell 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker
A boom box for the 21st century, this palm-size Bluetooth speaker blasts beats, audible within 32 feet, for 16 hours on a single battery charge. Shockproof and water-resistant, too.
To buy: $130, outdoortechnology.com.
Soma
Proof that a utilitarian kitchen item can be a thing of beauty. Pop out the purifying cone of the water filter to transform it into an elegant carafe. Includes a year’s supply of replacement filters.
To buy: $99, drinksoma.com.
Name Tag Coaster Pads
Wineglass markers have finally met their match. These playful acrylic coasters (which come with an erasable marker) let everyone know whose beverage is whose while protecting your tabletops.
To buy: $12 for two, mollaspace.com.
Power Purse Universal Battery
When you’re on the go, stash all of your belongings—phone, credit cards, and more—in this cute clutch. If your phone’s running low on power, use the hidden rechargeable battery to give it a boost, no outlet required.
To buy: $52, flight001.com.
Smart Kitchen Timer
Your kitchen has several burners, plus an oven, so shouldn’t your timer be able to handle four or five jobs at once? This app has you covered. Just tap the corresponding on-screen burner (say, front right for the brown rice, back left for the green beans) and set all the countdowns you need.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
