6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Water From a Stone
When you’re cursed with a black thumb, watering your plants can seem a bit like rocket science. This handy tool takes the guesswork out of gardening by slowly and evenly watering your plants over the course of a few days.
To buy: $16, kikkerland.com.
Featured May 2014
Clothespin Chopsticks
Fumbling with your pho? These colorful reusable chopsticks feature a flexible hinge that makes it easy for kids (and new chopstick users) to pick up their food.
To buy: $4, cb2.com.
Funkyfonic Retractable Earbuds
If you have to unspin a web of tangled wires every time you want to listen to your favorite tunes, upgrade to these retractable earphones. The compact winding case keeps wires untangled and clips to key rings, bags, or clothes for easy access.
To buy: $16, dcigift.com.
Gold Magnetic Polaframe
These spiffy magnetic frames provide a prettier way to display your best snapshots on the fridge. Bonus: The square-shaped frame makes them the perfect size for your Instagram photos.
To buy: $18 for six, pylons-usa.com.
Bicycle Cup Holder
Does your need for a breakfast-time pick-me-up dictate your morning routine? Thanks to this durable handlebar-mounted cup holder, you can trade public transportation for your bicycle (after all, May 12-16 is Bike to Work Week) and still enjoy your cup of coffee.
To buy: $39, uncommongoods.com.
Cooking Guidance
If you’re always scorching the stew and you just can’t seem to achieve perfectly puffed chocolate chip cookies, let this free app serve as your new cooking companion. Complete with a database of over 300 recipes from popular chefs and food bloggers, step-by-step cooking instructions, built-in kitchen timers, shopping lists, and more, it’s easy to keep kitchen mishaps to a minimum.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail