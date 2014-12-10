6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Colored Lightbulb Cover
Slip this bright silicone case over LED lighting, and at a fraction of the cost of colored bulbs, you can instantly change the mood of a room.
To buy: $3, buymoodies.com.
Featured December 2014
Roll-On Screen Shield Kit
Place your phone inside the mold and swipe with the squeegee for a scratch-resistant film—and no air bubbles.
To buy: $25, pure-gear.com.
Stay-Put Fitness Scarf
Tired of your towel slipping while you’re spinning? Instead, reach for this absorbent infinity loop. It will stay securely around your neck—and off the gym floor.
To buy: $20, sweatstr.com.
USB Heated Shawl
If your office is often chilly, this smart, heated blanket is a must-have for your desk. No batteries needed—just plug it into the USB port on your computer.
To buy: $20, cgets.com.
JunoJumpr
It was a dark and stormy night. Not another vehicle for miles. When suddenly, the car battery died. Lucky for you, this iPhone-size device needs only an overnight charge to get you revved up. Cables sold separately.
To buy: $100, junopower.com.
Smart Photo Organizer
This smart (and free!) photo management app syncs with your social media accounts and recognizes faces, making it easy to tag family and friends. Plus, you can bookmark groups of similar images and attach keywords to photos, so they’re easy to find in the future.
