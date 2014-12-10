6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated December 16, 2014
itunes.apple.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Colored Lightbulb Cover

Victor Prado

Slip this bright silicone case over LED lighting, and at a fraction of the cost of colored bulbs, you can instantly change the mood of a room.

To buy: $3, buymoodies.com.

Featured December 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Roll-On Screen Shield Kit

Victor Prado

Place your phone inside the mold and swipe with the squeegee for a scratch-resistant film—and no air bubbles.

To buy: $25, pure-gear.com.

3 of 6

Stay-Put Fitness Scarf

Victor Prado

Tired of your towel slipping while you’re spinning? Instead, reach for this absorbent infinity loop. It will stay securely around your neck—and off the gym floor.

To buy: $20, sweatstr.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

USB Heated Shawl

cgets.com

If your office is often chilly, this smart, heated blanket is a must-have for your desk. No batteries needed—just plug it into the USB port on your computer.

To buy: $20, cgets.com.

5 of 6

JunoJumpr

Victor Prado

It was a dark and stormy night. Not another vehicle for miles. When suddenly, the car battery died. Lucky for you, this iPhone-size device needs only an overnight charge to get you revved up. Cables sold separately.

To buy: $100, junopower.com.

6 of 6

Smart Photo Organizer

itunes.apple.com

This smart (and free!) photo management app syncs with your social media accounts and recognizes faces, making it easy to tag family and friends. Plus, you can bookmark groups of similar images and attach keywords to photos, so they’re easy to find in the future.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple