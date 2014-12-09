6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Tovolo Pot Lid Lifts
Keep your pasta dinners from boiling over with these adorable silicone sheep. Just slip them onto the edge of the pot so air can escape to eliminate the danger of big spills.
To buy: $10 for three, amazon.com.
Featured December 2014
No-Slip Yoga Sock
If your go-to exercise class is yoga or Pilates, try this open-foot sock. You won’t slip and slide on the mat, and it protects your feet from any germs.
To buy: $13, gaiam.com.
Smartphone Sanitizer
Your phone is one of the germiest items you own. Thankfully, this sanitizer (which doubles as a charger!) can fix that. Place your phone inside, and exterior lights will let you know when it’s all clean.
To buy: Starting at $20, uncommongoods.com.
Tangle Teezer
This compact detangling brush is meant for fixing knotted hair on the go. It’s designed to smooth out tangles—without causing breakage or split ends. Bonus: the included click-on cover protects the brush from dust or dirt.
To buy: $20, sephora.com.
Foodskin Flexible Lunchbox
These elastic pouches fit snugly around your sandwiches so they don’t slide around or deconstruct in your bag. No need to wrestle with cling wrap—they also keep your food fresh.
To buy: $31, firebox.com.
Babysitter Manager
This app provides a simple and streamlined way to book nannies and babysitters. Once you’ve found your sitter, you can pay them through the app, share your emergency contacts, and remind them if one of the kids has homework that needs completing.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail