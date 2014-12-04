6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Shredding Scissors
Not everyone owns—or has space for—a paper shredder, but these smart scissors will do the trick. They can shred up to four sheets at once, and are designed for righties or lefties.
To buy: $8, restorationhardware.com.
Reindeer Sweater Bottle Decor
Need a last minute hostess gift? Slip this cute sweater over a bottle of vino for an adorably festive present.
To buy: $10, pier1.com.
Sili Squeeze
This reusable, squeezable pouch is the perfect way to serve the kids a snack, like yogurt or smoothies, when you’re on-the-go. The best part? Its spill-proof design means no sticky messes in your new car.
To buy: $15, thesilico.com.
Carry On Cocktail Kit
This compact tin is security-approved and contains everything you need to make two Old Fashioned cocktails in-flight—just add the liquor (which you can purchase midair).
To buy: $24, carryoncocktailkit.com.
Zapi Luxe UV Toothbrush Sanitizer
Your toothbrush is one of the germiest items in your home, but this sanitizing holder’s UV light zaps up to 99.9 percent of bacteria in just six minutes. Use it with manual brushes or electric brush heads.
To buy: $30, violight.com.
giftabl
Send your loved ones these teeny-tiny gift boxes for the holidays (or any other special occasion). Each gift includes a fun treat—like an explosion of confetti, soothing chamomile tea, and more—paired with a handwritten message. It’s a simple, easy, and very adorable way to say, “I’m thinking of you!”
To buy: Starting at $10, greetabl.com.
