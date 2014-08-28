6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated September 09, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Bamboo Toast Tongs

No more burned fingers for breakfast: Use rustic bamboo tongs instead of your digits to remove your morning toast or bagel.

To buy: $2, kitchenandcompany.com.

Spaceman USB Light

Put a new spin on space-age technology: Plug this flexible lamp into your computer’s USB port to illuminate the keyboard and you can work into the night in bed without getting up to turn off the lights.

To buy: $20, momastore.org.

Gardener’s Seat

This dual-functioning product keeps your knees dirt-free and stores your favorite tools. It has 21 pockets and a handle for easy transport.

To buy: $30, uncommongoods.com.

Bop H20 Bluetooth Speaker

Portable waterproof and wireless speakers have a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six hours and a suction-cup base that sticks to almost any surface—including your shower wall. Available in five colors.

To buy: $30 each, brookstone.com.

Cambiami Interchangeable Sandals

Turn one pair of shoes into two with detachable straps that are easy to switch around. Just choose a black or tan base, and then select two straps from more than 20 colorful and printed options.

To buy: $85, cambiami.com.

PackPoint Packing List Travel Companion

If you find packing painful, let this free app do the work for you. Just input your travel plans (destination, duration, and what types of activities you have on the schedule), and PackPoint will do the rest. It checks the weather—no fear of getting caught without an umbrella—and even allows you to share your foolproof list with fellow travelers.

