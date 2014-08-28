6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Bamboo Toast Tongs
No more burned fingers for breakfast: Use rustic bamboo tongs instead of your digits to remove your morning toast or bagel.
To buy: $2, kitchenandcompany.com.
Featured September 2014
Spaceman USB Light
Put a new spin on space-age technology: Plug this flexible lamp into your computer’s USB port to illuminate the keyboard and you can work into the night in bed without getting up to turn off the lights.
To buy: $20, momastore.org.
Gardener’s Seat
This dual-functioning product keeps your knees dirt-free and stores your favorite tools. It has 21 pockets and a handle for easy transport.
To buy: $30, uncommongoods.com.
Bop H20 Bluetooth Speaker
Portable waterproof and wireless speakers have a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six hours and a suction-cup base that sticks to almost any surface—including your shower wall. Available in five colors.
To buy: $30 each, brookstone.com.
Cambiami Interchangeable Sandals
Turn one pair of shoes into two with detachable straps that are easy to switch around. Just choose a black or tan base, and then select two straps from more than 20 colorful and printed options.
To buy: $85, cambiami.com.
PackPoint Packing List Travel Companion
If you find packing painful, let this free app do the work for you. Just input your travel plans (destination, duration, and what types of activities you have on the schedule), and PackPoint will do the rest. It checks the weather—no fear of getting caught without an umbrella—and even allows you to share your foolproof list with fellow travelers.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail