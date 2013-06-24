6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Recycle a Bottle Plant Nanny Stake
Designed to work with recycled wine or plastic bottles, this watering system lets you take a stake in your plants well-being—even while on vacation. Invert the bottle of your choice, attach it to the adapter, and the ceramic stake will release water when the soil starts to run dry.
To buy: Starting at $15 for 4, uncommongoods.com.
Featured July 2013
Collapsible Sunglass Case
Protect your favorite shades from scuffs and scratches anywhere you go with this collapsible sunglass case. While sporting your eyewear, conserve precious purse space by folding the case flat before stashing it.
To buy: $34, flight001.com.
Easy Quick Jumper Car Battery Charger
Keep this compact car battery charger in your glove compartment in case you hit a bump in the road and need a jump start. The charger, which fits any standard cigarette lighter and stretches up to 18 feet to reach another car, will revive your battery in 10 minutes or less.
To buy: $30, brookstone.com.
Baggy Rack
Keep messes to a minimum when transferring leftovers from bowl to bag. Slide any sandwich-, quart-, or gallon-sized bag into the grips of this clever gadget so you can use both hands to pour leftover sauce, cereal, and more without calling in the cleaning crew.
To buy: $11, solutions.com.
Broom Groomer
The spikes on the back of this ingenious dustpan remove all the dirt and dust bunnies that normally stick to the bottom of your broom, cleaning your broom as you sweep, so you can get the job done right the first time.
To buy: $12, quirky.com.
Wedding Photos Made Easy
Ensure you don’t miss any priceless moments from your wedding day (like that photo of Grandma on the dance floor) with this free app. Simply create a personalized landing page, send a link to your guests, and, on the big day, guests can use their own smart phones to easily upload any pictures they take to one collective photo gallery.
