6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Vine Stop Stabilizing Wine Stoppers
No room to store open wine upright? Use these silicone stoppers to balance a bottle of leftover vino on its side, without any sticky spills.
To buy: $8 for two, quirky.com.
Featured September 2014
OXO No-Spill Ice Cube Tray
Thanks to this tray’s lidded design, you can make—and stack—multiple trays of ice without spills. Even better, the seal prevents ice cubes from absorbing any of your freezer’s lingering odors.
To buy: $10, crateandbarrel.com.
Sephora Collection Deluxe Airless Travel Kit
Reusable airtight tubes designed especially for travel can handle altitude changes, so your shampoo won’t explode all over your wardrobe. Mark each container with one of the preprinted waterproof labels so you’ll know what’s what.
To buy: $38 for an eight-piece set, sephora.com.
Kaz USB Personal Fan
For any college student stuck in a stuffy dorm room, this desk fan will ensure study time is a breeze. To power up, simply plug into a computer’s USB port or a standard outlet.
To buy: $15, kaz.com.
SteamFast Home & Away Steam Iron
Take this compact iron on any trip, and your clothes will stay wrinkle-free—even if they’ve been jammed in a suitcase. Convertible voltage means it works as well overseas as it does back home.
To buy: $25, target.com.
Cabin
By adding your family members to this free app’s secure network, you can track their location at any time. Is your new driver running late for curfew? Set your mind at ease by seeing exactly where she is.
