6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Lil’ Holster
This silicone holster adheres to any smooth, flat surface—no hammer, nails, or sticky tabs required—and reattaches just as easily.
To buy: $10, lilholster.com.
Featured August 2014
Dr. Cool Wraps
Instead of sitting stone-still while balancing a bag of frozen peas on your sore ankle, dip this compression wrap in water, pop it in the freezer, then Velcro it in place. The wrap won’t budge, even while you run around. Available in nine colors and three sizes.
To buy: Starting at $25, drcoolrecovery.com.
Shoe Along Shoe Bag
Slip this black neoprene shoe sack over your purse straps and it provides a perfect pocket for carting office pumps. Available in three colors.
To buy: $20, shoealong.com.
NueVue Gadget Cases
Every time you slide your iPhone or iPad into a NueVue disinfecting case, its antimicrobial fibers eliminate 80 percent of the germs living on the device.
To buy: Starting at $45, nuevue.com.
The Self-Aligning Camera
When you need to snap a photo on the go or one-handed (without having to put down your coffee), use this app. No matter how you hold your phone—tilted to the right, almost upside down—the app magically aligns the image so that it’s perfectly straight, with subjects nicely centered.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
Chip and Dip Cake Plate
Thanks to this versatile crystal server, you can have your cake and eat chips, too. With the bowl facing up, it holds snacks and dip; flipped over, it doles out desserts.
To buy: $80, riedelusa.com.
